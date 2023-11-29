Three members of an organised crime gang have been sentenced for their part in selling a firearm to a terrorist, following an investigation by the south east's Counter Terrorism Policing unit.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm and received a total of more than 36 years behind bars.

They had tried to sell the weapon and ammunition to Edward Little.

On 19 May 2023, Little pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist attack at Hyde Park in London.

He was arrested on 23 September last year on his way to collect the firearm for his planned attack. He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey next month.

As a result, the firearm never made it into Little’s possession, and it was subsequently recovered by police following search warrants.

It was accepted that the defendants did not know it was intended for use in a terrorist attack - but it was established that their intention was to sell a functioning weapon and it was going to a now convicted terrorist.

Tyler King, aged 21, of Denmark Hill, Lewisham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm, as well as possession of a prohibited firearm and three counts of possession of ammunition without lawful authority. He was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

Caleb Wenyeve, aged 21, of Blidworth Close, Strelley in Nottingham was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after also entering a guilty plea to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm along with Reis Forde, aged 27, of HMP Rochester who was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment.

Det Ch Sup Olly Wright said: "King, Wenyeve and Forde were working together to supply a viable firearm along with ammunition.

"Although they didn’t know Edward Little’s plan to commit a terrorist attack with the firearm, they entered into an agreement with Little to sell him a fully functioning gun and live ammunition.

"They went a step further by sending a video of the working mechanisms of the weapon as proof to the buyer that it was a viable firearm.

"The case is a prime example of the skill of our teams in Counter Terrorism Policing and our determination to disrupt and bring to justice criminals whose activity could facilitate terrorism or harm our national security.

"All cases linked to terrorism will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts."