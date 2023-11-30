Oxfordshire County Council has revealed a £9.1 million funding gap in its first draft of budget proposals for 2024/25.

It's set out proposals to save more than £9.8 million in 2024/25 - but it's not enough to offset inflationary pressures and growing demands.

It cites inflation and the cost of energy, fuel, materials and staff costs as a major factor. The council says it also continues to experience demand-led pressures and a growing and ageing population.

Councillor Dan Levy, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said, “Households continue to face huge financial challenges this autumn and we are still in a cost of living emergency. Many of the same factors that are causing those issues are affecting local government.“

Credit: ITV Meridian

But he says the council is committed to supporting vulnerable people in the community.

“This is reflected in our budget, which contains large investments to meet new pressures in many areas, primarily in adult and children’s social care and services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)."

"To invest in frontline services, we have needed to propose savings in other areas to balance this.“

Cllr Levy says the council will work to close the gap and present a draft balanced budget in the new year after the government has confirmed its financial settlement for local government before Christmas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

"Beyond the budget for 2024/25, it is fair to say that the whole of local government is looking at the second half of the 2020s with great concern as funding issues and challenges look certain to continue.“

"Our track record of responsible financial management means that Oxfordshire County Council is in a more resilient and robust position than some other authorities. However, the overall position is still challenging and means we will need to make tough choices.”

Oxfordshire residents can take part in the budget consultation until 10 January on the council’s digital consultation and engagement platform Let’s talk Oxfordshire.

The council is also running online conversations for cabinet representatives to connect with residents on: