A mother and her ex-partner have unanimously been found guilty of murdering her 18-month-old son.

Sian Hedges and her former boyfriend Jack Benham, 35, were jointly accused of murdering Alfie Phillips overnight on 28 November 2020 at Benham's caravan in Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent.

The little boy died with 70 visible injuries on him, including a “myriad of bruises” and marks such as fractures to his ribs, arms and leg, signs of smothering to his lips and mouth, and traces of cocaine in his body.

A jury of five men and seven women came to the unanimous verdict at Maidstone Crown Court today (30 November 2023).

Benham stormed out after hearing the verdict, while Hedges broke down in tears and said "I love you mum" as she left the box moments later.

Both families in court broke down in tears, many left very distressed.

The judge thanked the jury for their "devotion to a stressful and traumatic case" and said they "played their part magnificently."

Hedges and Benham will be sentenced on Tuesday 19 December.

