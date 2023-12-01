A jury has concluded that "systemic failures in health and social care" contributed to the death of a teenager at a psychiatric hospital in East Sussex.

Jessie Eastland-Seares had a history of complex physical and mental health problems.

The 19-year-old was admitted to Mill View Hospital in Hove but was found dead in her room.

Her family say that throughout her life the care she received was inconsistent and sometimes inappropriate.

Jessie's parents believe her death, recorded today as misadventure, was preventable.

A spokesperson for Sussex Health and Care Partnership said: "We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jessie Eastland-Seares.

"We continue our ongoing commitment to do all we can to support patients and service users with autism and other complex needs.

"We acknowledge there are challenges across the health and care system in finding the most appropriate support for people with highly complex mental and physical health needs, including learning disabilities and autism.

"We continue to work together to improve access to specialist, bespoke care packages for people in Sussex whose needs are best met in the community."

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "We would like to extend our condolences to Jessica’s family and friends.

"We accept the view of the jury in this inquest, and we continue to work with partners to identify lessons to be learnt and implement changes that will improve the way we support young adults with complex needs."

