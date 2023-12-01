Scientists have established the likely ethnicity of a mother after a human placenta was found in a park.

Police launched an investigation after the discovery in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton in June .

Officers have been looking to understand the circumstances of why the placenta was in the public area and to ensure that the mother and baby are safe and well.

A genetic scientist has carried out an analysis which has revealed that the DNA profile of the mother is most likely to have a sub-Saharan heritage, most likely West African.

Police are working with members of African communities in Southampton and are looking to speak to potential witnesses.

Lead investigator, Det Ch Insp Elizabeth Pirie said: “We have been working with key community partners including The United Voice of African Associations and colleagues at Southampton City Council in order to seek support, guidance and advice.

“We are now focused on speaking to our African communities within Southampton in particular, in order to ascertain further information about the circumstances of this discovery.

"We remain keen to speak to anybody who has information that may assist our enquiries. Did you recall seeing something out of the ordinary, or maybe you know someone who was pregnant prior to 21st June, that you have concerns for?"

Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said: “The reason we are placing such emphasis on understanding what has happened is that this was a very unusual occurrence in our force area and something that we have not seen before in Southampton."

Witnesses are being asked to pass information to the police on 101 quoting the reference number 44230246419/Operation Holdo.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...