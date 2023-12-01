The husband of headteacher Ruth Perry has told the inquest she wanted to "walk away and disappear" after her school's Ofsted inspection.The 53-year-old's family say she took her own life in January after being told Caversham Primary was being downgraded from Outstanding to Inadequate.

Jonathan Perry said his wife was worried the whole community would be angry at her and concerned she may lose her job and in turn her new house.

Heidi Connor, senior coroner for Berkshire, read aloud the second part of Jonathan Perry's statement.

Ruth Perry was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The husband of Ruth Perry told the inquest his wife wanted to "walk away and disappear" the weekend after the inspection - and asked him to take her to the hospital as she was feeling suicidal.

He said: "She was worried that the whole community would be angry with her. She was worried about losing her job and not being able to buy the house anymore, about what the parents would say, and that our children would be bullied."

He says the "weight" of not being able to discuss the Ofsted inspection and pending report only increased Ruth's "despair."

Ms Perry's GP also told the inquest - the result of her school's inspection contributed to her death.

Ofsted says inspections are carried out professionally and sensitively.

