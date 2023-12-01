Pontins has closed its Camber Sands holiday park in Kent.

It posted a statement online, revealing that it would be closing the family holiday park in Rye with "immediate effect".

It is one of two parks to suddenly be shut down, with a second site in Wales also closing.

The statement said: "We regret to inform you that our parks in Prestatyn and Camber Sands will be closing with immediate effect."

Pontins has apologised for any inconvenience caused

So far, it has not said what has prompted the move to shut down the sites but did confirm that affected customers would get their money back.

The statement added: "Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

