The remains of six sheep have been discovered dumped in a garden and lay-by.

Detectives have issued a warning to livestock owners following the unexplained deaths of the animals.

Police are also stepping up police patrols and advising people who own sheep to check them regularly, report suspicious vehicles and be vigilant.

The investigation has focussed on an address in Oxford Lane in Halstead and on Ovenden Road in Sundridge, both in the Sevenoaks area of Kent.

PC Marc Pennicott, from Kent Police's Rural Task Force, said, “The theft of so many sheep and the way they were killed is abhorrent.

“Our dedicated Rural Task Force is working relentlessly to identify the suspect or suspects and take robust action against them.

“Kent is home to vast expanses of rural land and the force prioritises the protection of its rural communities and works closely with partner agencies to bring those who offend in the countryside to justice.

”I urge anybody with information to contact us on 01622 604100 quoting reference number 24-0225.’

