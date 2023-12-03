Thames Valley Police have seized £12,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine during a stop-and-search in Reading.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in Caversham on Friday evening.

In a social media post, police said the driver 'decided to give it legs' before he was swiftly detained and searched.

'Unfortunately for him,' they said, 'over £12,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine was seized along with £45,000 worth of assets which are suspected to be the proceeds of crime.'

They are now applying to the court for the items to be retained under the proceeds of crime act.

'Merry Christmas!' they added.