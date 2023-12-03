Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Horsham FC's fairytale FA Cup run is over after a 3-0 defeat to Sutton FC.

The team was reinstated in this year's FA Cup after Barnsley FC fielded an ineligible player during their First Round Proper Replay.

Barnsley admitted the charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred due to an administrative error.

Over 1000 fans made the journey up to Gander Green Lane to support The Hornets. The Lardy Army were feeling optimistic.

The non-league team got off to a great start with strong defending during the first half. But Sutton’s three second-half goals shattered their hopes.

Had they secured a win, it would have been the first time in the club's history that they would have made it to the third round of the FA Cup.

The Hornets gave a good fight after such a rollercoaster ride, but defeat is bound to sting.