Two men have been jailed for perverting the course of justice, following the death of a man in Havant.

Barry Cairns, 53, died as a result of drug intoxication in June at a flat in Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park.

Barry's body was transported to a footpath in Chalton Crescent Credit: Google Images

But rather than call for help, the flat's owner, Dale Edmonds, 47, and 43-year-old Mark Walkley, concealed his death and used a bin to transport Mr Cairns' body to a grassy area off Chalton Crescent.

Police were alerted after his body was found on the morning of 19 June.

Edmonds was jailed for 11 months and Walkley for 22 months after the pair admitted concealing the death and disposing of Barry's body.

Mark Walkley was jailed for 22 months

Detective Sergeant Carl Holmes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Barry Cairns at this time.

“Barry had been in the company of the two defendants at Edmonds’ flat in Warnford Crescent when his life was tragically cut short. Rather than call for help, the defendants loaded Barry’s body into a bin which was then removed from the property.

“Edmonds transported the body to an area beside a stream in Chalton Crescent in the early hours of the morning. Barry’s body was then callously and inexplicably left in the grass before being found by a member of the public some hours later.

“Their disgraceful actions have caused unimaginable pain to Barry’s family.

“I want to thank the community of Leigh Park for their assistance with our enquiries. Engaging with local residents and reviewing CCTV has been crucial to understanding what happened to Barry. Progressing this investigation and securing the convictions of Edmonds and Walkley would not have been possible without the support of the community.”