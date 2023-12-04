Brighton & Hove City Council has warned it is in an 'extremely perilous position' following high inflation and soaring demand for its services.

Council leader, Bella Sankey, said the authority has an effective budget gap of £31 million following a 'disastrous' autumn statement.

In the last 13 years, the Government has slashed the council’s budget by £120 million in real terms, and without additional funding services will be at risk.

Ms Sankey said all 400 of the services the authority offers are being 'looked at', with tough decisions needing to be made about what is a 'priority'.

"The council’s finances are in an extremely perilous position", she said.

“There was absolutely nothing in the autumn statement to provide relief for this council or local authorities who have faced a decade of heartless central government austerity, or any real-world financial help for struggling families.

“Demand for our services is increasing, especially in key areas like adult social care, children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and homelessness, which is putting pressure on other services.

“To put it bluntly, the less money we have the less services we can provide.”

Union leaders in the city have backed the decision by council to issue the warning, saying that it is a central government problem.

Corinna Edwards-Colledge, UNISON Joint Branch Secretary (Brighton & Hove), told ITV Meridian that local people deserve better, with more services not less.

"We have just seen public services in this city and elsewhere just absolutely decimated", she said.

"Local authorities are not just bins and parking... they are everything.

"Unfortunately we have just taken so much from people, they've got used to it, it's like a mass gaslighting, that all of the public have got used to less and less.

"They deserve better...

"Our message is, central government you need to properly fund public services and you need to do it now."

The warning comes as Nottingham City Council became the latest authority to issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy on Wednesday, November 29, blaming its financial problems on government funding and rising demand for services.

Nottingham City Council is believed to be the third authority to issue a Section 114 notice this year, with a total of 12 such reports made since 2018.

Ms Sankey said the council is not in this position yet, but is in financial peril.

The east Sussex council chief added: “While we await the final detail on the local government settlement, we will almost certainly have to find millions more savings next year than planned because the government has chosen to ignore the crisis in local government funding.

“I want to reassure all of our residents we are doing everything we can to make service improvements while balancing the council’s budget, which is a legal requirement.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: "Local authorities have seen an increase in Core Spending Power of up to £5.1 billion or 9.4% in cash terms on 2022/23.

"Councils are ultimately responsible for the management of their own finances, but we stand ready to talk to any council that is concerned about its financial position.”

