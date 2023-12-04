A man has been jailed for four years for 'horrific' coercive and controlling behaviour against two women in Rushmoor.

Jacob Riordan, 33, of Whitewood Vale, Frimley, was jailed for four years at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 1 December.

Riordan physically and verbally assaulted the women, including biting and beating them.

In April 2022, officers received a report that a woman in her 20s had been the victim of a sustained campaign of coercive and controlling behaviour and had been assaulted by Riordan throughout a two-year period in Aldershot and Farnborough.

The woman told officers that Riordan would pull her to the floor by her hair and drag her across the carpet, before kicking and punching her.

He would demand to see her phone and would question her on everyone that she had contact with.

On 15 April in Farnborough, Riordan threw a piece of wood at the woman and pulled her hair before pushing her to the floor.

He was charged with two counts of assault by beating and engaging in controlling coercive behaviour.

In October 2022, officers received a report that another woman in her 20s had been a victim of assault and ongoing coercive and controlling behaviour at the hands of Riordan since June 2022.

Riordan caused the woman a number of injuries, including bruising to her arms, face and neck, a broken finger and broken skin after he bit her face.

On one occasion, when driving his van, he chased after the woman who was in her car. He threatened to crash into her if she didn’t pull over.

On 10 October 2022, he smashed her phone and then assaulted her, punching her repeatedly in the face.

He was charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour.

Riordan pleaded guilty to all of the offences at Winchester Crown Court and was jailed for a total of 48 months on Friday 1 December.

PC Elaine Hughes led the investigation and said: “The behaviour of Riordan towards two young women was both horrific and heart-breaking.

“The violence, control, manipulation and psychological abuse suffered by both poor young women was horrendous and left them feeling broken.

“Both women showed incredible bravery and strength to speak up. Without their evidence, we would not have been able to bring Riordan to justice and see him behind bars for what he did.

“My thoughts are with the two young women, and their families and I would like to praise them for their courage to come forward and speak with us.

“Domestic abusers commit some of the worst offending imaginable, leaving lifelong physical and emotional scars on those affected.

“Our officers do not tolerate any form of it and we will do everything in our power to work with specialist support services to help victims.

“I want other people out there who are being abused and suffering in silence to please come to us and report it.

“We are here for you and will listen, but if you don’t want to speak to a police officer there are independent support services out there that can give you the help you need.”

If you have any concerns about domestic abuse here are some links to support:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline, 0808 2000 247 - (24 hours)

Gov.UK - Domestic abuse - how to get help

NHS - Getting help for domestic violence and abuse

Refuge - For women and children against domestic violence

Womensaid - Online help and information for domestic violence

Respect - The Helpline for male victims of domestic abuse