Bosses at a bus company which was named operator of the year have apologised to passengers after the roof of one of its double deckers was ripped off when the driver drove into a tree.

Emergency services were called to West Way in Bournemouth at around 6pm on Friday evening. (1 December)

The number 20 Morebus service was badly damaged with its roof and upper section was completely taken off when the vehicle hit low-hanging branches of a tree.The main road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the scene.

Dorset Police said on Friday evening that one person on board had suffered a wrist injury and was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Morebus general manager Richard Wade said the collision occurred when the bus driver "moved over to the nearside of the carriageway as a car in front was slowing and indicating to turn right".

"One of our passengers was on the stairs at the time and suffered minor injuries," Mr Wade said.

"They were attended to at the scene, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this incident."

On Wednesday (29 November) Morebus were celebrating being named UK Bus Operator of the Year - one of three awards Morebus won at the UK Bus Awards, along with 'Shire Operator of the Year'.

It's the third time in six years Morebus has been named the best bus operator in the country.