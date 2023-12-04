Royal family members who “trash” the institution could be stripped of their titles under a proposed law.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, took aim at Harry and Meghan in a national newspaper as he outlined his hopes to bring forward legislation in the House of Commons.

Mr Seely said he will present his 'Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill' in the next couple of weeks in a bid to “strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles”.

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option.

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us.

“My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.

“My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

Harry and Meghan's children are allowed to use the HRH title. Credit: PA

Mr Seely was not among the 20 MPs drawn out of the Private Members’ Bill ballot and therefore does not have priority to bring forward a proposal

It means it is is highly unlikely to make progress through Parliament in its proposed form due to a lack of time to consider it.

The MP previously announced his plans to present the bill in December 2022, just days after a new Netflix documentary on the couple began streaming.

If passed, the bill would amend legislation which stripped royal titles from those who supported Germany in the First World War.

