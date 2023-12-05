An Army doctor from Dorset has won the 'Best International Mullet' award at an event in Australia.

Dr Alastair Bush, from Bovington, flew out for the final of Mulletfest in Kurri Kurri, New South Wales, at the weekend.

Alastair had always had a short back and sides hair cut, but spent two years growing his locks when he decided to grow a mullet after being encouraged by his nephew during lockdown.

He started growing the iconic hair style in the summer of 2021, when visits to the barber were banned, and his mullet reached 12 inches long.

Dr Bush at Mulletfest Credit: BNPS

Dr Bush said he could get away with the 'business at the front, party at the back' haircut as the soldiers he works with found it amusing.

He said: "It all started when haircuts were banned during lockdown and my nephew and I were looking at funny hairstyles online.

"I thought it would be funny to do it and started growing my mullet in the summer of 2021 with the intention of winning the international mullet championships at Mulletfest in Australia.

"As a Pom, beating the Aussies at mullet growing would feel like fitting retribution for the 1882 Ashes series."

Alastair with other competitors. Credit: BNPS

And after winning the top prize for the best international mullet the brit vowed to get his 12ins long locks cut off and leave them in Australia 'where they belong'.

The 45-year-old previously said he intended to burn the cut mullet and place the remains in an urn, just like the Ashes in cricket.

Alastair said: "I'm so pleased and super-stoked to have won the international prize. The quality of the mullets out there was amazing.

"It has taken me two years to grow my mullet and to win at Mulletfest perfectly tops the experience off.

"It has been an awesome experience but it's now time for the mullet to go.

"I'm getting my hair cut and will be going back to a short back and sides. The mullet will be staying in Australia where it belongs!"

