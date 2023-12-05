Headliners and acts announced for Victorious Festival 2024 - the full list

The company behind Portsmouth's Victorious Festival has today announced who is due to play in 2024.

There will be four major headliners, as well as multiple smaller acts and comedians at the site over the August bank holiday weekend next year.

Victorious is the biggest 'metropolitan' festival in the UK and organisers say next year will be the best one yet.

Headliners include Brighton's Fatboy Slim, who is due to play on Friday night. Organisers have been teasing his arrival when they erected a sign on Southsea seafront with the words 'praise you'.

Snow Patrol will also play on the Friday night - and will be the second headline act of the night.

Singer-songwriter and rapper Jamie T is topping Saturday evening's bill, organisers said. Whilst Biffy Clyro is due to headline Victorious on Sunday.

Who else will be playing at Victorious 2024?

Isle of Wight legends Wet Leg join Sunday’s bill, as well as 'dance-pop queen' Becky Hill, who will descend on the Common Stage.

Jess Glynne will bring a set packed with hits, whilst One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson also joins the bill on Friday. Noughties pop star Natasha Bedingfield also joins the line-up alongside Arlo Parks.

The Pixies will also be coming to Southsea. The American band, first started in the late 80s, are set to pull in the crowd, organisers said. English punk band Idles are set to put on a 'fascinating show' too.

The festival attracts thousands each year. Credit: ITV Meridian

Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, Soft Play, The Snuts and Yard Act are also all due to play over the bank holiday weekend.

Indie pop band Lottery Winners will also play alongside, indie rockers The Pigeon Detectives, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, Reading rockers The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Sea Power, Peace, The Murder Capital, The Royston Club, Do Nothing, Tors and Southsea’s own Road to Victorious winners, Crystal Tides.

Victorious will welcome some of the biggest and best names in comedy, including Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle, who are confirmed as Friday and Saturday’s comedy headliners.

Speaking about the announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: "This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

"Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...