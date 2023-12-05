Urgent repairs are underway after a cracked rail was discovered at Brockenhurst level crossing overnight, forcing the line to close.

Passengers were unable to travel between Bournemouth and Southampton this morning. Network Rai Wessex said crews were "working round the clock to replace 63ft of rail to keep the crossing open."

South Western Rail said all lines are blocked and warned journeys would take longer, posting on X, "At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00"

There’s been a landslip at Crewkerne Tunnel with debris falling close to the track. Credit: Network Rail Wessex

Services between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids have also been cancelled due to a landslip.

The Crewkerne Tunnel (between Crewkerne and Yeovil Junction stations) will be shut on Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 December, with passengers asked not to attempt to travel.

