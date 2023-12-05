A man who threw an axe at a pregnant woman's stomach in Maidstone n Kent, has been jailed.

Lawrence Neeley subjected his victim to a series of violent assaults between August and September last year.

He caused bruising to the pregnant victim after he threw an axe at her stomach before swinging the weapon at her arm.

He also cut the victim’s chin with a knife and headbutted her.

Neeley was arrested on 5 September after he and victim visited a bank in Maidstone, where the woman secretly mouthed ‘help’ to staff.

Neeley has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Investigating officer, DC Jozeph Yandle, said: "Neeley was responsible for a number of violent and repeated assaults on his victim, showing little to no regard for her safety and emotional welfare, nor that of her unborn child.

"It is right that he serves a prison sentence and I do hope that this offers the victim some comfort and reassurance.

"Kent Police takes all reports of violence against women and girls extremely seriously and we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice. The force has more than 900 officers working in local areas specifically investigating offences connected to violence and abuse against women.

"Those officers also support victims in several ways including carrying out welfare calls, signposting to the most appropriate support services as well as providing help to find a place to live for those seeking refuge."