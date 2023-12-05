Health and safety experts are examining a major construction site in Oxfordshire after a worker, aged in his 40s, fell to his death.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at the Oxford North development project construction site near Wolvercote, despite the efforts of paramedics to save him.

Work on the building site was stopped to allow Health and Safety officers to carry out an investigation into the incident.

The construction company involved in the development, Laing O’Rourke, said in a statement: "Yesterday morning a member of our team working on the Oxford North project was seriously injured in an incident on site.

"The emergency services were called and attended site immediately but the person sadly died at the scene. We are shocked and upset by what has happened and have suspended work on the project.

"The police and Health & Safety Executive (HSE) are now on site and we are cooperating with their investigations.

"For now we are focused on doing all we can to support everyone affected by this tragic incident, including the family of the deceased and our project team."

A spokeswoman for Oxford North Ventures added: “We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that a member of the construction team lost their life on-site yesterday morning."

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on the body of the worker, and the incident has been reported to the Oxfordshire coroner, Darren Salter, who will open and adjourn an inquest.

The worker has not yet been identified.

A police spokesperson said: "Thames Valley Police, along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service were called to an incident at a construction site just off the A40 near Wolvercote at 10.15am yesterday.

"Tragically, a man working at the site has fallen from height and died at the scene of his injuries despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

Thames Valley Police, along with colleagues from the Health & Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Inspector Krista Thompson of Oxford CID said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a man aged in his forties.

“His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts go out to them at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, which we are conducting jointly with the Health & Safety Executive.”