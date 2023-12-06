Play Brightcove video

A groundbreaking new NHS study taking place in Southampton, is trying to identify the barriers preventing some older and vulnerable people from looking after their teeth.

According to the Oral Health Foundation the proportion of older people is increasing, and around one in 12 people worldwide are now 65, with that figure expected to double in the next 30 years.

Elderly people who are suffering with poor oral health could be in pain and discomfort and experience problems their mouth and jaw.

They might also have difficulties eating and drinking which could lead to nutritional deficiencies which could have an impact on their wider health.

Solent NHS researchers are hearing from older people about how they look after their teeth. Credit: ITV Meridian

The NHS advises people to brush their teeth twice a day and to use interdental brushes in addition to brushing as part of your daily oral health routine from the age of 12.

But as people age, mobility, cognitive function, and isolation can have an impact.

Now in a ground-breaking new study, Solent NHS researchers are hearing from older people about how they look after their teeth.

They are also researching what would help older people better manage their care at home.

Manager of Communicare, Annie Clewlow added: "It's never too late to look after your mouth, actually, even if you no longer have teeth.

"And some of the people taking part no longer have teeth.

"It still matters that you look after your mouth generally."

One of the participants Jerry said he has experienced severe pain with his teeth.

"If you don't take care of your teeth, it really gets you down," he said.

" You can be in a lot of pain and that's the worst thing."

Once the study has heard from enough people in the community, the team will get to work on filling in the gaps when it comes to oral health.