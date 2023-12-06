Drivers who have parked at Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA) in the last 3 months may have been wrongly issued penalty charge notices (PCN).

The hospital said it became aware on Monday 4 December of an 'error' with the issuing of the PCN's, which is handled by a third-party, and has apologised to everyone who has been affected.

Drivers who parked in either the multi-storey or the pay and display parking available across the hospital site were incorrectly fined in the months-long period.

Anyone who was issued a notice between September 1 and November 15 will now have their fine cancelled, a spokesperson said.

Queen Alexandra Hospital - Portsmouth Credit: Chris Ison/PA Archive/PA Images

Any monies paid will be automatically refunded by Parkshield, who manages parking at the QA.

Everyone affected should receive a letter, the hospital said, and steps have been taken to stop this from happening again.

In a statement a spokesperson said: "On Monday 4 December 2023, we were made aware of an error with the issuing of penalty charge notices (PCNs) for people parking on the Queen Alexandra Hospital site between 1 September 2023 and 15 November 2023.

"This includes people parking within our multi-storey car parks and pay and display parking. The issues that led to this have been identified and steps are being taken to stop this happening again.

"We apologise to anyone affected by this and thank them for bringing it to our attention.

"We have contacted the third-party provider (Parkshield) that manages our on-site parking and instruct them to cancel all fines issued within this period. Anyone who has already paid will be refunded and everyone should receive a letter confirming the fine has been cancelled shortly.

"Due to rules around data sharing, this will come from Parkshield directly. If you received a fine and have any questions about it, please contact Parkshield directly using the information on the letter. "

