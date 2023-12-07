Police are hunting for the driver of an unidentified car or van after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Folkestone in Kent.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road, at around 5.35pm on Wednesday 6 December.

The unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction of Hythe, before emergency services arrived.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the child, a seven-year-old boy, was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A Kent police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23.

"You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

"Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation. This includes footage in the area prior to and after the incident.

"Footage can be submitted via this link https://kep.uk.evidence.com/ axon/community-request/public/ kp-20231206-1098."