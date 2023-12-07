Play Brightcove video

Not only has Geoff Stonebanks decked the halls of his home in Seaford, he’s decked 32 Christmas trees and pretty much every surface you can lay your eyes on.

Geoff has more than 10,000 decorations which has earned him the title of Britain’s most festive man.

Geoff discovered he had an eye for all things festive when he started helping to decorate his parent’s pub, as a child.

Geoff helped his parents to decorate the pub they ran in the 1980s. Credit: Geoff Stonebanks

Geoff is now thought to be one of the largest collectors of Christmas decorations in the country.

S o he’s entered Airtasker’s ‘British Collector Awards’.

The winner will receive money to help house their hero memorabilia better.

Geoff says each one is a memory.

“I can look around and it will instantly make me think of something or someone in part," Geoff said.

" I can probably identify where and when it was bought.“

