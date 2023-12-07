A 49-year-old man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Folkestone.

William Brown died following a collision involving an unidentified car or van and a red Citroen car on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road on Wednesday.

The collision, which took place around 5.35pm on Wednesday, involved two vehicles.

One of these vehicles left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

A 49-year-old man from the Dymchurch area was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Kent Police said.

Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation.

