An Ofsted inspection “likely contributed” to the death of Reading headteacher Ruth Perry, senior coroner Heidi Connor has told an inquest in Reading.Mrs Perry took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded her Caversham Primary School from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.Staff at the school said the headteacher was left tearful and incoherent after the inspection on 15 and 16 November last year.Her husband, Jonathan Perry, previously told the inquest that his wife felt “completely devastated” in the weeks following the inspection, and that she worried about the impact of the school’s downgrading on the local community.Mrs Perry’s GP, Tom Back, also said that he believed that there was a “link” between the inspection and the headteacher’s mental health deterioration and death, adding it contributed “in a more than minimal way”.Concluding her inquest in Reading, senior coroner Heidi Connor said: “The evidence is clear in this respect, and I find that Ruth’s mental health deterioration and death was likely contributed to by the Ofsted inspection.”

