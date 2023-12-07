Play Brightcove video

William Brown's parents appeal for help to find the driver involved.

The parents of a seven-year-old boy killed in a hit and run in Folkestone in Kent have made a heartbreaking appeal for the driver of a car which left the scene to come forward.

William Brown died following a collision involving an unidentified car or van and a red Citroen car on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road on Wednesday.

The unidentified vehicle left the scene, with police now hunting for the driver.

William's parents have described him as 'a beautiful boy who is so soft and gentle'. They are appealing to the driver of the car involved to come forward.

Speaking to ITV Meridian William's mother, Laura Brown said: "Please, if anyone can tell us anything, please share with someone, please please.

"Please help us find this person, please, i'm begging you.

"My son was the sweetest boy in the world, please for William.

"Will was kind, funny, and so soft and gentle."

William Brown died after being injured in a collision in Folkestone. Credit: Family handout

Father William Brown said: "Once we know what happened, we can bury our son in peace.

"We're not on some sort of hate campaign to find out who done it, we just want peace for our son.

"Whoever has done it will be really really struggling now, and whoever that is, come on mate please come forward so we can put this to bed.

"Nothing was a drama with Will. If her were here now, he'd be sat here saying 'come on guys, it's happened, but I'll see you in heaven dad.'"

The fatal collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road on Wednesday. Credit: ITV Meridian

Kent Police are appealing for anyone who witnesses the collision to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23.

"You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

"Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation.

"This includes footage in the area prior to and after the incident."

