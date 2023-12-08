Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze involving several buildings, chemicals and vehicles at a farm near Andover.

Crews from across Hampshire and Wiltshire were called to the scene in Penton Mewsey, shortly after 2am this morning (8 December).

More than ten emergency calls alerted the control room and the majority of the units were destroyed in the blaze.

The incident has now been scaled down with the stop message coming in shortly before midday.

Crews remain on the scene damping down.

Crews from across Hampshire and Wiltshire were called to the scene. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...