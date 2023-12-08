HMS Dauntless returned to Portsmouth today (8 December) after seizing more than £200m of drugs during a hurricane season deployment to the Caribbean.

The Type 45 destroyer intercepted smugglers on four occasions, helping seize more than 2,000kg of cocaine during a 28,000 nautical mile mission.

Dauntless also sailed to British Overseas Territories to reduce the risk of storm damage and provide reassurance to islanders during the region’s hurricane season, which runs from June to November.

Commanding Officer, Commander Ben Dorrington, said: "I am immensely proud of what HMS Dauntless has achieved during this deployment.

"The first destroyer to complete this task since Dauntless was last in the Caribbean in 2012.

"Our team have worked tirelessly over the last 195 days away across a range of tasks."

The ship produces enough electricity to power 2,000 homes with the on board sensors capable of tracking targets in excess of 200 miles away.

