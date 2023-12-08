Police have released a man on bail after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicles near Folkestone.

The incident happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday (6 December), on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road.

It involved a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car. The van left the scene before the arrival of emergency services.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the child, seven-year-old William Brown, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

At around 5.15pm on Thursday (7 December), a local man was arrested in Dymchurch on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

The 49-year-old was later bailed to return to the police station on 6 March 2024, pending further enquiries.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...