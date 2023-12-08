Play Brightcove video

West Berkshire Police are investigating the worst crime wave of burglaries in more than a decade.

Gangs have been targeting homes mainly in Newbury and Thatcham, but also further East in the county and in North Hampshire.

They're taking advantage of darker evenings and home owners are being advised to keep lights on and look out for their neighbours.

Victim Julia Buxey said: "All the jewellery had gone, quite heartbreaking as there was jewellery that my mum and dad had bought me when I was 18 and 21 and they've both passed now which is sad.

"Just very emotional, shocking, you just can't describe your feelings, you feel numb, you feel the place has been violated, the fact that someone has rummaged through and taken things, it's awful, I can't describe it really. You feel numb."

20 burglaries mainly in Newbury and Thatcham since the beginning of September

The break-in happened in broad daylight and police say there have been 20 burglaries mainly in Newbury and Thatcham since the beginning of September. They believe the incidents may be linked.Det Ch Insp Emily Evans, Thames Valley Police, said: "I think the houses are being targeted because it appears nobody is there. It's important to keep your home safe - make it look like there's somebody there. This could be an opportunity to put a light on and for neighbours to look out for each other as well."Police say this is the worst burglary crime wave in the area for 12 years.

They say a range of things are being stolen, including high value clothing, jewellery and money and in some cases, even cars have been taken.

This was the scene Julia Buxey was met with when she returned home from work in the middle of the afternoon.

Julia has fitted a door bell camera to act as a deterrent and is urging others to remain vigilant.

"I was only out for 3 hours - I left for work at 12 and came back at 3pm. My neighbour was in but didn't hear anything. It was a real surprise, and in broad daylight.

"We just never thought it was going to happen to us never, it was one of those things, you read about it all the time, we never thought it would happen to us but it did."

Police are asking people to look out for their neighbours and to call them if they see or hear anything suspicious in the neighbourhood.

