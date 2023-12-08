Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme speaking to Livs and Philip.

This week Premier League football clubs have been marking Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, aimed at promoting inclusivity in the game.

It's been a special week for one Sussex school girl whose winning campaign logo has been taking centre stage at her beloved Brighton & Hove Albion.

14-year-old Livs Cook's winning piece of artwork, picked from hundreds of entries put forward by schoolchildren, was selected for its colourful sense of inclusivity.

And this week it was worn by the first team during their pre-match warmup ahead of Wednesday's (6 December) victory against Brentford.

The Rainbow Laces campaign promotes inclusivity in the game. Credit: Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Livs said: "It's just unbelievable, I really can't believe it. I'm just so happy. It was just the most amazing feeling because it was so unexpected."

Livs' grandad Philip, who introduced her to football and the Albion, says he couldn't be more proud.

"All the family are passionate about the club so it's a really nice feeling."

She said: "He (Philip) is football crazy, he's been my leader in football. I just love it."

Livs Cook says it came as a huge shock that her logo was picked from hundreds of entries.

Livs said: "I really wanted to make sure that the Brighton shirt was definitely present in my design.

"I thought that the rainbow dripping and the Brighton shirt represented the merging of Rainbow Laces and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I just wanted to add the wording to make it really stand out and really show that sport is everyone's game."Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign promotes LGBTQ+ inclusion all year round with all Premier League clubs celebrating its ethos this week.Rainbow Laces is now in its tenth year. With the message - Let's lace it up, to Keep it Up, encouraging positive support all year round.

