A vet has been found guilty of the “brutal” murder of a mother-of-two who he stabbed to death before he called for an ambulance saying: “I killed my girlfriend”.

Alberto Fioletti, 31, of Fordingbridge, Hampshire, was convicted at Bournemouth Crown Court of the killing of 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson at her home on 12 May.

A Dorset Police spokesman said that the defendant and the victim had arranged to meet that day to discuss their relationship which Ms Hodgkinson had decided to end.

Officers were dispatched after Fioletti had called for an ambulance for his victim as well as for himself, as he had injured himself.

Alberto Fioletti stabbed his girlfriend when he met her to discuss their relationship on the 12th of May. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The force spokesman said: “Officers attended, forced entry and very sadly, Stephanie was found dead inside the property having sustained a number of stab wounds.

“Fioletti was also present at the address. He was treated by paramedics, arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to stomach wounds. He remained in hospital under arrest and police guard until Wednesday 24 May 2023.

“When Fioletti was assessed as able to be discharged from hospital, he was brought to custody where he was interviewed by detectives.

“The defendant admitted that he was responsible for Stephanie’s death. He had become angry after Stephanie had ended their seven-month relationship.

“A post-mortem examination found that Stephanie died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.”

Bournemouth Crown Court. Credit: Chris Ison / PA

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins said: “This was an incredibly sad incident where Stephanie, a young mother-of-two, lost her life during a brutal and violent attack by a man she had only known for a short time, but that she trusted.

“I can only imagine the devastation his actions have caused to Stephanie’s young children, her parents, family and friends who have suffered immeasurable loss.

“My thoughts and those of the whole investigation team remain with them at this extremely difficult time. My hope is that the outcome today brings some small comfort that justice has been served.”

Fioletti will be sentenced on 15 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...