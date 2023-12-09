Hundreds of presents donated to Hampshire Police's Christmas Toy Appeal

Officers and staff from across Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have donated hundreds of presents to the force's annual Christmas Toy Appeal this year.

Chief Constable Scott Chilton joined a team of holiday helpers at the Force's training headquarters in Netley, where the presents were all loaded onto trucks to make sure they would be under the tree by Christmas morning.

Working with alongside Southampton City Council, every present goes to a child in need this winter to make sure their Christmas is just as special as everyone else's.

Chief Constable Scott Chilton said: "Every box you see here represents a child who may not have had anything to unwrap on Christmas morning.

It's incredibly sad that appeals like ours are necessary, but it is incredible to see the generosity from everyone across Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary who has donated this year.

This is fantastic generosity and shows the kindness of our staff in supporting those most in need.

I just want to thank every single person who has donated. You have gone a long way to giving hundreds of children a better Christmas.”

Councillor Alex Winning, Cabinet Member for Children and Learning at Southampton City Council, added: “The toys and gifts donated by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will make a huge difference to vulnerable children and young people in Southampton.

Thank you to everybody who donated.”

