4 years since a mother of three from Southampton disappeared, police are to test a number of items recovered from a garden, to see if they're linked to her.

Joanne Sheen was reported missing by her family on 22 February 2020 when they had not heard from her for several months.

Joanne Sheen was reported missing by her family in 2020 Credit: Hampshire Police

Police said, at the time, it was not of out character for her not to make contact with loved ones for some weeks on some occasions.

The last known corroborated sighting of her is on Thursday 5 December 2019 when she travelled from Fareham, back to Southampton, with a friend.

Previous to that, she was seen by a police officer on Saturday 30 November 2019, in the Newtown Nicholstown area of Southampton.

In 2020, police arrested five people on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All five were questioned but no further action was taken against any of them in relation to Joanne's disappearance.

A garden in Southampton has been searched in connection with the missing mum-of-3 Credit: Hampshire Police

Police have previously searched the River Itchen and Empress Road where they spoke to numerous people.

A murder investigation was launched despite her body not being found.

Officers have confirmed today they have been digging up ground at an address on Parsonage Road as part of their enquiries into the disappearance of Joanne Sheen.

They have been searching for anything relevant relating to her that may assist with their enquiries, including her possessions or any evidence of a body.

A number of items recovered from the address will be investigated further over the coming weeks.

Police reiterated they are treating Joanne’s disappearance as a murder investigation, but are keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to her.

No arrests have been made as a result of their attendance at Parsonage Road - police have now left the address.

