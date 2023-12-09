A man from London has been jailed for causing a crash in Caversham in Reading while under the influence of drugs.

Ben Critchley hit a pedestrian, then fled the scene, leaving the injured man behind Credit: Thames Valley Police

On 6 December 2022, Ben Critchley, 38, overtook another vehicle on Church Street, then lost control, hitting other vehicles and colliding with a pedestrian, leaving them seriously injured.

Critchley got out of his car and ran away from the scene.

He was arrested the following day and taken to hospital, where he was checked over and had his blood taken for analysis.

The pedestrian Critchley hit - a man in his 30s - suffered life-changing injuries, and is still receiving surgeries to try to help him to walk again.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Critchley was sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug-driving and other offences in Caversham.

He pleaded guilty to a count each of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, at a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court

He was later sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison, disqualified from driving for four years, with a 16-month extension period, and he must take an extended re-test before driving again.

Critchley was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins, part of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I’d like to thank the community and businesses for their assistance with this investigation.“

This has resulted in crucial evidence being obtained, including CCTV footage, which shows the truly shocking manoeuvre at a completely inappropriate speed.

Following the collision Critchley cowardly ran from the scene, offering no support to the injured party fighting for his life in the road.

Other members of the public did offer their support, along with emergency services and I wish to commend their actions on scene.

The injured party has a long road to recovery and I wish to praise his bravery and resilience.

Drug and drink driving is never acceptable; it is simply not worth the risk.

It’s important to remember that many hours can elapse and you can still be under the influence, and as we head into the Christmas and New Year period, I believe this is a stark reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Thankfully, the victim in his case survived his injuries, although there is a long road ahead for him as he continues to recover from the ordeal.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...