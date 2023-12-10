A dog has been rescued from a house fire which caused significant damage in Thame.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service deployed three crews to the blaze in Onslow Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Crews had to force entry to a door at the rear of the premises.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze Credit: OFRS

Credit: OFRS

One occupant and one dog were rescued from the property.

Two teams wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using high pressure hose reel jets and specialist equipment to clear the property of smoke and fire gases.

Crews remained on scene late into the evening assisting with the investigation of the fire.

Incident Commander, Crew Manager Terry Williams said, "It's important to make sure you have a working smoke alarm on each level of your property along with a tried and tested escape plan."