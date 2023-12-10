Police are increasingly concerned for a couple and a toddler who are believed to be sleeping outdoors in the Brighton area.

A member of the public reported seeing a teenage girl sleeping in Queens Park on December 6th, with a young man in his late teens or early 20s and a toddler aged around 18 months.

A grey and white tent and a travel cot believed to belong to the group were left in Queens Park, leading to concern that they are now without any shelter.

The cot was found in bushes in Queen's Park

Police say they are extremely keen to locate them so their welfare can be checked and they can be given the right care and support.

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Since receiving a report of concern for welfare from a member of the public, we've had dedicated teams of officers working to identify these people and trace them, so we can make sure they’re safe and well.

“The female is described as petite / slim, approximately 5’ tall with blonde, messy-style hair and blue eyes. She is said to speak with a northern accent.

“The man is described as slim and at least 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a scarf-type covering over the lower part of his face.

The area (circled) where the cot and tent were found

“The toddler is believed to be a boy with pale skin, blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and was last seen wearing a thick red snowsuit and black or dark blue wellington boots.

“The group are also believed to be in possession of a pushchair that is overladen with baggage

“Specially-trained officers have been searching the park and other areas of interest, with the assistance of drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, completing house-to-house enquiries, liaising with local transport networks and carrying out CCTV trawls in the vicinity.

“We have released photographs of the tent and cot as an appeal to any members of the public who may have seen these items in the area in the past couple of weeks. If you recognise these items or the descriptions provided, please contact us.