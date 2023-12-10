The car hit a tree near Rockfield Lodge on the B2070 Credit: Google Images

A man has been killed and two children injured along with a driver, after a car left the road and hit a tree on the Sussex-Hampshire border.

Emergency services were called to the B2070 Portsmouth Road, between Liphook and Rake, shortly before 3pm on Friday (8 December) after the silver Jaguar left the road and collided with a tree.

It happened on the southbound dual-carriageway section near to Rockfield Lodge.

The car was travelling with four occupants, all from the Liss area.

One of the passengers, a 44-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Two children in the rear of the vehicle, a 12 and 14-year-old boy, were also taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage from the area at the time.