Residents have spoken of their shock after t wo balconies collapsed at a block of flats in Hove, East Sussex.

The first and second floor structures detached from the building at Prince of Wales Court on Kingsway at 1pm on Saturday.

The rubble landed on a Nissan Juke

Thankfully no one was injured but the rubble crushed a vehicle parked nearby.

Images show the balconies collapsed in the front garden of the seaside apartments.

Residents have been advised not to use their balconies while investigations are carried out.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two solid brick structures collapsed onto a car. No one was hurt and the incident has been referred over to the building maintenance.