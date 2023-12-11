The M23 southbound between junctions 8 (M25) and 9 at Gatwick Airport has reopened after a collision between a man and several vehicles.

Officers recovered a body from the road yesterday evening (10 December).

Surrey Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but there is not currently believed to be any third party involvement.

A statement reads: "We are appealing for any drivers who were in the area between 4.45pm and 5pm and may have unwittingly collided with the man, or anyone who saw a man walking on the A25 Bletchingley Road Bridge, to please get in touch with us by DM or by calling 101 and quoting SYP-20231210-0563. Thank you."

