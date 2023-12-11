Play Brightcove video

Oxfam workers held strike action for the first time in the charity’s history in a dispute over pay

A wave of strikes by Oxfam workers in its first-ever walkout over pay has been suspended after an "improved offer" from the charity.

Members of Unite who work in Oxfam’s shops, offices and at its headquarters in Oxford started 17 days of strike action on Friday (8 December).

The union says the strike was due to affect four more days, starting on Thursday (14- 17 December), and would have affected almost 500 workers and 200 Oxfam shops.

The industrial action has now been called off while members ballot on the revised offer.

If the pay offer is rejected, strike action will resume next Wednesday (20 December).

Unite regional coordinating officer, Jamie Major said: “Unite has been clear from the outset that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiations. “Following talks on Friday, an improved offer was made and therefore Unite has suspended action to allow its members to be balloted on the proposed deal.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...