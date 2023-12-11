A prison holding men convicted of serious offences and who pose a high risk of harm to the public is continuing to struggle, according to a report published today.

HMP Swaleside in Kent was visited by inspectors who found the prison remained too violent, with increasing numbers of assaults between prisoners.

The report said persistent challenges with staffing were hampering rehabilitation for high-risk offenders.

Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons said: “This was our sixth visit to Swaleside since 2016. During that time, we have repeatedly raised significant concerns about the prison.

"I therefore decided to announce this inspection six months in advance to give leaders the opportunity to use our inspection as a focus for improvement.

"Swaleside is a prison that continues to struggle and where outcomes still need to improve dramatically.

"Without the reduction in the prisoner population and the deployment of staff from other jails, it is hard to imagine how the prison would have coped."

The report found the prison relied on officers bussed in from other jails. Credit: ITV News Meridian

However, Mr Taylor added that the governor had shown "commendable commitment" to the prison and had evidenced energy and application that has helped keep it "remarkably stable despite all the challenges.”

One of the key improvements that inspectors found was the reduction of self-harm, which, while it remained higher than other comparable prisons, had fallen by 56% since the 2021 inspection.

He added that the prison was doing good work to improve public protection measures and provide some resettlement support.

At the time of the inspection, over 40% of prisoners at HMP Swaleside were serving lengthy sentences of more than 10 years, a further 43% were serving indeterminate sentences, mostly life, and one unit was dedicated to the accommodation of men convicted of a sexual offence.

