Play Brightcove video

"Home for Christmas" - sailors and families share their excitement at being reunited

HMS Prince of Wales has returned to Portsmouth today, just in time for Christmas.

Flowers and banners welcomed the 800 sailors back after their three-month deployment to the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

Thousands of loved ones lined the jetty to welcome home the crew, while the sailors stood parade along the flight deck, straining for a glimpse of parents, children, partners and best friends.

HMS Prince of Wales has been undergoing trials and operating with aircraft and drones. The aircraft carrier is the UK’s largest warship.

Play Brightcove video

Flags and banners welcomed the sailors back after their deployment to the United States

One sailor told ITV Meridian: "It's been a long time away so it is nice to see the wife and the kids."

Another sailor said: "It feels amazing - so good. Especially this close to Christmas so it's always good to come back for the leave period."

For three months, the crew have been testing advanced drone technologies, operating aircraft in harsh conditions and pushing the operating limits of the carrier.

The role of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG), which provides air, surface and underwater defence, is to act as a self-contained force that can work independently or as part of wider operations.

Prince of Wales’ autumn deployment came at the same time as her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which recently led a CSG deployment to the Norwegian Sea and the waters of northern Europe alongside ships from partner nations.

HMS Prince of Wales is due to embark on a global deployment in 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...