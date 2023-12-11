Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows damage caused to homes and businesses by landslip

Around 20 properties including homes and businesses have been evacuated after a large landslip.

Residents on the Isle of Wight have been placed in temporary accommodation and a tearoom has been left "hanging on" due to the damage.

Police attended the scene in Bonchurch near Ventnor last night (10 December) and remained there overnight.

The extent of the damage on the road between Bonchurch Shute and Shanklin is not yet clear.

People have been forced to leave their homes after a huge landslip broke gardens away from properties. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Resident Sean Puttick has lived in the area for six years, he has been forced to leave his home after the landslip shifted his home within just 20 minutes.

He said: "At the moment it’s standing still, but we are literally on a cliff edge. We had a 90ft garden, we are now down to about 8ft. So it has just gone.

"When the landslip happened, it was the most bizarre noise, it was surreal - the only way I can describe it was like a firecracker.

"On reflection that would have been the tree roots going and then everything just shifted."

A car and a container with personal belongings have fallen down the cliff in the landslip. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Smugglers Haven Tea Gardens has been damaged in the landslip.

The walkway, garden and toilets have all been lost.

The owner's car and a container have also fallen down the cliff.

Sister of the owner Samantha Buckley said: “I can’t even describe it, it’s unbelievable.

"Everything’s gone. There’s nothing left. I can’t believe a landslide could take so much as it’s done.

"The reality is quite terrifying. They live there so it’s lucky they weren’t in there. To me it’s irreparable, nothing can save it now."

Samantha Buckley describes the damage as "heartbreaking"

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said: “Last night council officers attended the scene at Bonchurch Shute and Smugglers Haven and liaised with police to support and assist residents and ensure they were safe.

“The majority of households chose to stay with friends and family, and for those unable to do so, temporary accommodation has been provided.

“Island Roads have closed the Road between Bonchurch Shute and Shanklin, whilst police officers have remained at the scene overnight.

“With daylight, the full extent of the landslip and the impact can be fully assessed.”

