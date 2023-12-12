Father-of-four to drag toy Rocking Horse on -30 degrees Antarctica trek

Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch a video report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

An adventurer from Sussex is swapping home in Hurstpierpoint for the freezing temperatures of the South Pole this Christmas.

To many it probably sounds like a crazy idea, but Josh Braid is embarking on an epic challenge to climb almost 5,000 metres to reach Mt Vinson, which is the highest peak of Antarctica.

Josh, whose employer Knight Frank has given him five weeks off, was inspired to complete the challenge after his Great Uncle made it to the South Pole in 1961.

He said, "I am really looking forward to going but will be bittersweet to leave behind my wife and four children. There hasn’t been too much time to reflect on the expedition apart from putting all my energy into getting to the start line around juggling everyday life!"

Josh Braid has already tested his body

The father-of-four is trying to raise £50,000 for two charities which are extremely close to his heart.

After being bullied as a child, he's trying to attract donations for the anti-bullying organisation Kidscape.

The second good cause is Rockinghorse, a charity that supports sick children in Sussex, which is the official charity arm for the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Brighton.

One of his two twins who were born last year had to spend time in a specialist unit so it's why he'll be lugging a physical Rocking Horse with him as part of his trip.

The toy Rocking Horse Josh will be pulling on his trek

As part of the training the 39-year old has already tested his body,

Josh explained, "I started by pulling a tyre 170km along the South Downs 170km in 2021 to test myself.

"Then the following year, I went on a polar expedition course in Norway, before pulling a tyre 50km in a day in September.

"Apart from running, cycling and regularly pulling a tyre, I am also doing HIIT sessions at the Altitude Centre as well as personal training sessions to strengthen and condition my body for Antarctica."

Josh will be supported by Shackleton, an organisation which will provide guides for him to climb Mt Vinson climb as well as specialist equipment.

Play Brightcove video

Josh discusses his challenge with his two daughters Isabella and Gigi

Emma Cunliffe, Supporter Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse ­­­said, "The support that Josh has given to us so far has been astonishing.

"We thought he would struggle to top his 170km tyre pull, but when he approached us about this amazing idea, we were overwhelmed."

"His support will mean so much to so many babies, children and young people who spend time in hospital throughout Sussex, and we can’t thank him enough.”

Paula Timms, Kidscape CEO, said: "Josh Braid's dedication and support for Kidscape's mission to challenge bullying and protect young lives are incredibly inspiring.

"His adventurous spirit and commitment to raising awareness and funds for our charity highlight the importance of standing up against bullying."

"We are immensely grateful for his initiative and the spotlight it brings to the critical issue of bullying.

"Josh's epic fundraising challenge in Antarctica will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many young people, and we applaud his dedication to creating a world where children can grow free from bullying and harm."