The parents of a young boy killed in a crash in Folkestone in Kent have asked if he can be laid to rest in the ancient graveyard where he played every day after school.

Seven-year-old William Brown was trying to get his football club on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade when the collision happened.

The incident, which happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday (6 December), involved a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car.

The van left the scene before the arrival of emergency services and the child was confirmed dead at the scene.

At around 5.15pm on Thursday (7 December), a man was arrested in Dymchurch on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

The 49-year-old was later bailed to return to the police station on 6 March 2024, pending further enquiries.

William Brown's parents want him to be buried in the graveyard of St Eanswythe's Church. Credit: Google Maps

William's parents are hoping he can buried in the graveyard of St Eanswythe's Church in Church Street, Folkestone, but it is currently full and no-one has been buried there since the 1850s.

The local council say they are looking into whether it is possible.

A Folkestone & Hythe District Council spokesperson said: “We extend our deepest condolences to William’s family and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“St Eanswythe’s is a closed churchyard and no burials have taken place there for many years.

"We are not aware that there is any space available.

"We will, however, look into this for William’s parents and see if there is any possibility their wish could be met.”

The fatal collision happened on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade. Credit: Google Maps

A spokesperson from the Diocese of Canterbury said: "William Brown was a much loved member of the St Eanswythe community and the parish priest is supporting William’s family and the wider community in their grief.

"St Mary & St Eanswythe's churchyard is full and has been closed since the 1850s but the parish is helping the family explore all that is possible with a burial."

More than £15,000 has been raised towards William's funeral.

William's parents have described him as 'a beautiful boy who is so soft and gentle'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...