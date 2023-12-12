The widow of Thames Valley police officer Andrew Harper, who was killed doing his job, has been made an MBE at Windsor Castle after campaigning for stronger laws in his memory.

Lissie Harper has been recognised for her services to victims of violent crime and their families.

She successfully campaigned for Harper’s Law, which has extended mandatory life sentences to anyone who commits the manslaughter of an emergency worker on duty.

PC Andrew Harper, who worked for Thames Valley Police, was killed while responding to a bike theft by three teenagers in Berkshire in August 2019.

Lissie Harper campaigned for tougher sentencing following the killing of her husband PC Andrew Harper. Credit: Lissie Harper

He was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a winding country road, just four weeks after getting married.

Harper's L aw was proposed by Mrs Harper to the Government in reaction to the prison sentences handed to the three teenagers responsible for his death.

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were handed 13 years in custody for manslaughter at the Old Bailey, but all three were cleared of murder by the jury.

Harper’s Law came into effect last June, and applies to police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Lissie Harper campaigned tirelessly to bring in Harper's law. Credit: PA

'Harper's Law' means those who assault workers will see the maximum penalty doubled from 12 months to two years.

The Act will also place a legal duty on local authorities, police, criminal justice agencies, health and fire and rescue services to work together to reduce serious violence.

It is one of four major bills that have become law, as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act.

