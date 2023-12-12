The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner is urging parents not to buy their children e-scooters for Christmas.

Matthew Barber has warned it's illegal to use a privately-owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements and in public spaces like parks and waterfronts.

Mr Barber said: “People may think that e-scooters are a good way to get around, but many don’t realise that, as the law stands at the moment, privately owned e-scooters cannot be used on public land.

“Just like cars, the driver of an e-scooter needs to have a licence, insurance and tax but it is not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it is against the law to use them on the road or in public spaces.

“I expect Thames Valley Police to be stepping up enforcement on privately owned e-scooters. If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance.

"You could also be fined up to £300 and be given six penalty points on your licence.

"For those caught using them under the age of 18, these penalties will be passed on to parents.

“So our message to the public this festive season is clear. Don’t buy e-scooters as Christmas presents.”