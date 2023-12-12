A police probe has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Dover.

Emergency services were called to a disturbance at a property in Anstee Road at 10.12pm on Monday 11 December 2023.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended, where they found a man in his 60s with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the death is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: |"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 11-1430.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

"Information can also be submitted via our public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/4601020123F14-PO1"